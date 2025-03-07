Microsoft to invest R5.4 billion in South Africa’s AI and cloud infrastructure



Microsoft has committed to investing R5.4 billion in South Africa by the end of 2027.





The investment focuses on boosting the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and expanding cloud infrastructure, further solidifying Microsoft’s dedication to the region.



The funding will be directed towards the development and upgrade of data centers optimized for AI workloads, aiming to establish South Africa as a central hub for AI innovation in Africa.





Additionally, Microsoft will cover the costs for technical certification exams for 50,000 individuals over the next year, providing crucial digital skills to the workforce.





The company also plans to collaborate with the South African government to roll out AI training programs for public servants, enhancing the digital capabilities of the public sector.



President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the investment, recognizing its potential to transform South Africa’s digital landscape, generate jobs, and improve access to cutting-edge AI technologies.





He highlighted that AI is essential for driving economic growth and modernizing the education system to prepare future generations for a technology-driven world.