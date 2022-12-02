MIKALILE, AVIC IN DOCK

THE Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has asked former Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Masiye Banda to appear before it and explain how AVIC International Holding Corporation was awarded a contract of over US$323 million for the design and construction of 2,350 housing units for security wings in 2020.

PAC further wants Mr Banda and former office-bearers to come and explain how Mikalile Trading, through its Mika Motors, was single-sourced and awarded a contract of US$1.2 million to handle clearing services of more than 380 vehicles that were bought by Government.

The vehicles were to be moved from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to Lusaka by Mika Motors, after Mpulungu-based Zamcargo, which was engaged earlier, allegedly failed to do so.

Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary for administration Josephs Akafumba has asked PAC to subject the contracts to further scrutiny, saying he has also failed to understand the criteria used to engage the firms.

“I have also noticed that 90 percent of the contracts under my ministry were awarded to Mikalile Trading by former officers,” Mr Akafumba said.

