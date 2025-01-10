Mike Pence’s wife applauded for stone-faced Trump snub at Carter funeral

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen, received praise from some circles on social media for snubbing Donald Trump at Washington’s National Cathedral on Thursday.

Former presidents and vice presidents attended the state funeral for Jimmy Carter, including Bill Clinton, Al Gore, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Trump was seen shaking Gore’s hand before his former vice president, Mike Pence, stood up to greet his former boss — while his spouse remained seated and stone-faced.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) wrote on X, “Good on Karen Pence. And the fact that this is the first time Mike Pence & Donald Trump have seen each other in four years is all on Trump. Trump tried to force Pence to defy the Constitution, and Trump almost had Pence killed.”

The X account for Republicans Against Trump posted, “Karen Pence completely ignores the man who incited the mob that wanted to hang her husband. Good for her.”

After Trump lost in 2020, he claimed the election had been “rigged” and called on Pence to refuse to certify Joe Biden’s win. Pence refused, writing in a letter to Congress, “It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not” saying that refusing to certify the election “would be entirely antithetical to” the intent of the Founding Fathers.

Trump posted to X on Jan. 6, 2021, that Pence lacked “the courage” to do the lame-duck president’s bidding.

When hundreds of MAGA faithful stormed the Capitol, some erected a gallows and chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!”

According to a court filing with the Department of Justice, one of Trump’s aides “allegedly received a call confirming that Pence had been taken to a secure location,” in the hopes that Trump would “take action to ensure Pence’s safety.”

Trump’s only response was, “So what?” according to the filing.

Months later, Trump told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl that he understood why the rioters went after Pence.

“Well, the people were very angry,” Trump said. “It’s common sense. It’s common sense that you’re supposed to protect. How can you — if you know a vote is fraudulent, right? How can you pass a fraudulent vote to Congress?”