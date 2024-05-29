Mike Tyson doing great after health scare on flight

Legendary American boxer, Mike Tyson’s representatives have confirmed the boxer is ‘doing great’ after a medical emergency during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday.

The former heavyweight champion, 57, became nauseous and dizzy, forcing flight staff to ask passengers if there was a doctor on board to provide assistance.

Paramedics boarded the plane, which had already been delayed by two hours in Miami because of the heat, once it touched down in Los Angeles to give treatment.

It comes just two months before the boxing legend is due to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Arlington.

‘Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,’ his representatives told The New York Post.

‘He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing.

‘He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.’