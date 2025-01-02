Mike Tyson Speaks After Losing Fight to Jake Paul

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is unhappy about the outcome of his most recent bout with YouTuber Jake Paul. Months after the fight, he has expressed his candid view on the encounter.

He spoke to Fox Sports on December 9, stating, among other things, that he felt slightly “depressed” after the defeat.

When asked about the outcome, he stated, “That fight was such a big ascent—we were so up and high; we were so excited…”

“The fight’s over, boom. Wow, I’m kind of depressed a little bit. We got to get back … to living…[We were] training for it nine months…I don’t remember the fight that much, I kind of blanked out a little.”

Tyson’s match with Jake Paul on November 15 this year was described as the most-streamed sporting event, as it reportedly attracted 108 million viewers worldwide on Netflix.

The bout happened at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after it had been postponed from the initial July 2024 date.

Before the fight, Tyson said he was “bringing the devil” to the ring. Though some fans expressed concern about Mike Tyson’s age, both contestants appeared battle-ready, with Tyson telling Mike to be “ready to rumble.”

According to the celebrated boxer, there would be no time for friendship in the ring once the fight started.

“There are no feelings attached…My own mother should be very careful if she has to get in the ring with me. When it’s over, it’s over. But while the process is going on, my intention is to hurt him. I hope he has the same intentions, or he is in trouble.”

Jake Paul, on the other hand, was criticized for fighting retired boxers, having taken on fighters like Nate Robinson and Tyron Woodley.