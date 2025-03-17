“MILE SAMPA’S MISGUIDED SYMPATHY: A CASE OF OUTDATED REASONING”



By Timmy



Miles Sampa’s recent statement empathizing with his PF brothers who have been imprisoned is a clear case of outdated reasoning. His claim that they are victims of political retribution from the UPND regime is not only misleading but also ignores the fact that these cases started before the current government took office.





The people of Zambia are intelligent enough to distinguish between political persecution and justice prevailing. They will not fall for cheap politics. The rule of law is clear: anyone who commits a crime, regardless of their political affiliation, must face the consequences.





Sampa’s attempt to sympathize with the jailed PF former ministers is nothing but a weak attempt to regain relevance. His own party members have lost trust in him, and he has been left isolated. His claims of being the PF president are nothing but a Facebook fantasy.





Miles Sampa’s reasoning is outdated, and his attempts to sympathize with the jailed PF former ministers are nothing but a desperate cry for attention. The people of Zambia will not be fooled by his cheap politics.