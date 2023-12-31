MILENGE FARMERS SWINDLED OVER 3000 BAGS OF MAIZE

Some farmers in Milenge district in Chief Milambo’s chiefdom have called on the police to help locate and arrest individuals who swindled them over 3000 by 50kg bags of white maize last year.

The farmers have disclosed that the said individuals, believed to be from Lusaka, collected maize in the area and promised pay in a week’s time as per agreement.

The farmers fear hunger might strike Milenge as most of them have failed to buy inputs for the 2023–24 farming season owing to alleged theft.

CREDIT: Diamond TV