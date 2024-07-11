Miles now has what he wanted, must celebrate his cheap heroism – Ng’uni

By Staff Reporter( The Mast)

FORMER deputy finance minister Newton Ng’uni says Miles Sampa now has what he wanted and must celebrate his cheap heroism.

He says when Sampa “expelled” the nine PF MPs he knew that by-elections would need to be held.

“Miles Sampa must know that he has caused what is going on. He shouldn’t participate in condemning the Speaker for notifying the ECZ (Electoral Commission of Zambia) about the nine vacancies he himself created. When he ‘expelled’ the MPs, he knew that by-elections would need to be held. He now has what he wanted. He must be happy.

Indeed, Miles Sampa must be happy now. He has weakened the PF, the biggest opposition in Zambia. He has weakened all the three organs of the State. He has weakened the presidency of this country,” Ng’uni noted. “Wrongly or rightly State House is seen by many as the Godfather of Sampa’s antics. Sampa has weakened the Judiciary. He has weakened the National Assembly. And the loser? This, our country. Sampa must celebrate his cheap heroism.”

He also said the State or the UPND may have been involved in distabilising the PF to weaken it or get at Edgar Lungu.

Ng’uni said the provision of police protection to hold some congress at which Sampa was elected “president” of PF “says a lot about the government’s involvement”.

“But the true protagonist is Miles Sampa himself. His selfishness has led to where we are today. He has no feelings for this country as long as he benefits from the chaos he creates. Even if the affected MPs go to court, the court’s time will be wasted on trying to clean up his mess and yet there are Zambians who need such court’s time,” wrote Ng’uni on his Facebook wall on Saturday. “At one time Sampa formed his own party but soon he abandoned it to go and cause disunity in the PF. Miles Sampa should know that Zambia needs strong opposition parties to buttress our democracy.”