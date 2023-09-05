Miles Sampa Accuses Lungu And Given Lubinda Of Using PF Convention Money To Fly To Zimbabwe

0

MILES SAMPA ACCUSES LUNGU OF USING PF CONVENTION MONEY TO FLY TO ZIMBABWE

Miles Sampa posts:

I hope tababonfeshe money for convention ukushita ama tickets yandeke nokulala muhotela umologo ku chimpwena 🤔

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here