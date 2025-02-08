MILES SAMPA ATTRIBUTES UPND’S PAMBASHE WIN TO RURAL NATURE OF THE CONSTITUENCY



By Limpo Nyambe



Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has attributed the UPND’s victory in the Pambashe by election to the area’s rural nature, while their loss in Petauke Central is a sign of growing discontent over economic and human rights issues in urban areas.





Commenting on the outcome of the Pambashe and Kawambwa by-elections, Mr. Sampa notes that despite the upnd deploying significant resources, including cabinet ministers, they still lost by a margin of 3,000 votes in Petauke.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Sampa is challenging the UPND to call for a by-election in Lusaka’s Chawama Constituency, predicting an even heavier defeat of 15,000 votes.



However, UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda has dismissed Mr. Sampa’s argument, stating that the rural-urban comparison does not hold, citing the party’s victory in Kawambwa, which is as urban as Petauke Central Constituency.





Recently, Mr. Sampa alleged that the UPND is only popular in rural areas and has been daring the ruling party to push for a by-election in an urban population to test its popularity.



PHOENIX NEWS