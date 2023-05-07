MILES SAMPA CALLS POLICE TO ARREST MAX

Max Chongu writes;

Hon. Miles Sampa stop forcing our gallant men and women in uniform the Zambia Police to do wrong things to massage your political ego.

There is no defamation of character in telling someone to sober up and stop being a political nuisance.

That police officer you called i have your discussion and if pushed i will post it on social media so that people can see how petty and evil you are including those looking at you like a saint.

DYONKO That police officer has told you off he is tired of politicians abusing the police service and he is currently in church.

I will post all the screen shots of your texts.