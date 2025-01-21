MILES SAMPA CHALLENGES UPND TO PROVE POPULARITY IN URBAN AREAS





By Limpo Nyambe



Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has challenged the UPND to hold by-elections in urban areas, suggesting that the ruling party is hesitant to test its popularity in regions like Lusaka and the Copperbelt where it may face stiff competition.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Sampa has questioned the UPND’s confidence, which seems to be based on their wins in rural by-elections as recently witnessed in Kawambwa.





He however says that these victories do not necessarily reflect the mood in urban areas, claiming that the ruling party is hesitant to test its popularity in areas where it may not perform well.





Mr. Sampa believes a by-election in Lusaka or the Copperbelt would give a true picture of people’s sentiments toward the ruling party.





But UPND Deputy Secretary General Getrude Imenda has dismissed these claims, stating that the UPND does not choose which areas should have by-elections and that Mr. Sampa’s belief in opposition popularity in urban areas is misplaced.



PHOENIX NEWS