MILES SAMPA DARES UPND TO CALL FOR A BY-ELECTION IN CHAWAMA TO TEST ITS POPULARITY IN URBAN AREAS





Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has attributed the UPND’s victory in the Pambashe by-election to the area’s rural nature, while their loss in Petauke Central is a sign of growing discontent over economic and human rights issues in urban areas.





Commenting on the outcome of the Pambashe and Kawambwa by-elections, Mr. Sampa notes that despite the upnd deploying significant resources, including cabinet ministers, they still lost by a margin of 3,000 votes in Petauke.





Mr. Sampa is challenging the UPND to call for a by-election in Lusaka’s Chawama Constituency, predicting an even heavier defeat of 15,000 votes.