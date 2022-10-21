Miles Sampa Declared Duly Elected Mp For The Matero Seat By Concourt

By GRACE CHAILE LESOETSA

THE Constitutional Court has declared Miles Sampa of the Patriotic Front (PF) as duly elected Member of Parliament for Matero Constituency.

In this case, UPND candidate Mr Tom Michelo who got 33, 598 against Mr Sampa’s 55, 612 votes in the elections held on August 12, last year, contended that High Court Judge Derrick Mulenga erred in law by dismissing his petition on ground that he faile to prove the electoral malpractices committed by the victor.

He stated that Judge Mulenga erred in law and in fact when he decided that there was no evidence that the Electoral Process was so flawed and nor conducted in conformity with the law or the few mentions miscalculations by the presiding officers affected the result, when in fact such evidence existed and was laid before him.

But the Concourt held that the High Court was on firm ground to dismiss the petition as the petitioner had failed to provide contingent evidence to the required standard of Section 97 of the Electoral Process Act.- Daily Nation