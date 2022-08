MILES SAMPA DELIVERS LITAPI FROM MONGU TO HON. MUMBI PHIRI’S FAMILY

Over a week ago I visited Mongu incarcerated Mumbi Phiri.

Yesterday I went to visit ba Mumbi’s husband Mr Phiri at their home in Silverest, Lusaka.

I took him Litapi (fish) that I had brought frozen for him and children from the Zambezi River in Mongu .

Together We Can

MBS16.08.2022