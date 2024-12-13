MILES SAMPA DENOUNCES JUDGEMENT DISQUALIFYING ECL FROM CONTESTING 2026 GENERAL ELECTION





MILES Sampa has denounced Constitutional Court judgement in which it has nullified Zambia’s Sixth President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest the 2026 general election, stating that the UPND government should have allowed Zambians to reject the former President through the ballot rather than using the Judiciary to commit the miscarriage of justice.





“It is not up to the UPND to decide on behalf of Zambians whether President Lungu should stand or not.





The UPND should have allowed President Lungu to stand so that the can defeat him at the polls instead of abusing the judicial system to nullify his eligibility. If President Lungu was eligible in 2021, how is it that he is not eligible in 2026?