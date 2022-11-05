MILES SAMPA ENCOURAGES PF MEMBERS

To all PF members and sympathizers,

Zambia’s local government by-elections historically lean towards the ruling party for too many factors. In the general elections however, those factors fall off.

Congratulations to our new Mpika and Chingola Councillors. I also congratulate the other winners in various wards and districts in the Country.

For a party that lost huge in last year’s general elections, critical analysis of the margins in the various wards and districts by-elections results indicates that the grassroot is still with our party.

Last night We lost the Battle but not the War.

We retreat, conduct a truthful postmortem, re-strategies and keep the Boat sailing.

It seems very dark just before the morning comes.

Keep the faith and hope in our beloved party.

Aluta continua..

Together We Can

Miles B. Sampa, MP

Saturday 4th November, 2022