Miles Sampa  Endangering Civil Servants’ Positions – Shamoba

Miles Sampa is putting civil servants at risk by exposing those working under the MP’s office and the Chitanda Headteacher. These individuals are government employees who understand proper communication protocols, but Sampa’s actions appear to be politically motivated and potentially harmful.





The government has never failed to release the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). In fact, just yesterday, the Minister of Local Government pointed out that Lusaka’s CDF utilization has been poor. At Chitanda Secondary School, for instance, a 1×3 classroom block has already been constructed using CDF.

Instead of politicizing the issue, the MP should focus on pushing for additional resources, such as desks, rather than questioning the government’s commitment. The Headteacher, as a civil servant, should also have followed proper communication channels. No MP can accuse the government of failing to provide resources when they have done so—if funds are not being effectively used, the blame lies elsewhere.





Matero Constituency was allocated one of the 120 new secondary schools being built nationwide, yet they have failed to secure land for it, putting the project at risk. This should be the MP’s priority rather than engaging in political theatrics.





