MILES SAMPA FIRES NG’ONA, CHABINGA, AND SUNDAY CHANDA

31st March 2025



The Patriotic Front held its fifth central committee meeting yesterday Sunday the 30th of March 2025. Among the issues discussed were the continued gross indiscipline and misconduct of some members of parliament .





To Forster unity and discipline in the party, the meeting made the following binding decisions:



1. Hon Robert Chabinga: Expelled from the party with immediate effect for Gross Misconduct and solely declaring without consulting the central committee or the grass root structures that the PF party is or will be in an alliance with the ruling UPND party.





2. ⁠Mr Morgan N’gona: Expelled with immediate effect from the party for Gross Miscoduct.



3. ⁠ Hon Anthony Mumba: His Expulsion from the party 2 months ago by the party President was Ratified by the Central Committee. The Legal Committee committee of the party was directed to follow up and ensure constitutional dictates on Hon Mumba’s status are followed and implemented by the National Assembly of Zambia and the Electoral Commision of Zambia (ECZ).





4. ⁠Hon Andrew Lubusha: Expelled with immediate effect for Gross Misconduct.



5. ⁠Hon Elias Daka: Expelled from the party with immediate effect for Gross Misconduct.





6. ⁠Hon Sunday Chanda: Expelled from the party with immediate effect for Gross Misconduct.



7. ⁠Gideon Tembo (Lundazi Council Chairman). Expelled from the party with immediate effect for Gross Misconduct.





Lastly, the Central Committee urges all well meaning general membership of the party to respect the former head of state Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu as he is the pillar and Father of the PF and the Nation.





We further call for Reconciliation & Unity for and amongst everyone that has love for the party.





Issued by:

Miles B. Sampa, MP

President & Secretary General-SG

Patriotic Front ( PF)