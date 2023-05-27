Miles Sampa Goes After Maxwell Chongu Over Ruth Mbandu Murder Allegation

SAMPA GOES AFTER MAXWELL CHONGU OVER RUTH MBANDU MURDER ALLEGATION

Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has threatened to sue Patriotic Front-PF member Maxwell Chongu for alleging that he was involved in the murder of Ruth Mbandu.

In a letter of demand dated 26th May 2023, Mr. Sampa through his lawyers, says Chongu has continuously defamed him on social media by alleging that he had a hand in the murder of Ms. Mbandu.

Mr. Sampa is demanding a retraction and compensation of K10 million for defamation of character.

He says failure by Chongu to retract his statement within two days, he will proceed with legal action.

Ruth Mbandu was a student at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) when she was brutally murdered by unknown people in 2012 and has become a cold case.

By Rhodah Mvula

Diamond TV