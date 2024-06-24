Miles Sampa Drops Post

Embattled PF member Miles Sampa has deleted the Bible verse on social media post titled “a man reaps what he sows – Galatians 6:7.” The post, seen by many as an ironic lesson in his own amisdeeds, was met with immediate and overwhelmingly negative public reaction. Zambians from various walks of life criticized Sampa’s message, deeming it inappropriate and advising him to reflect on his actions as his own deeds and sins appear to be catching up with him.

A Facebook user, Misheck Kakonde, used the same Bible verse to criticize Sampa for hijacking leadership from its rightful owners. Kakonde referenced a legal convention presided over by former Vice President Bo Inonge Wina according to the PF constitution. He contrasted this with a recent event at Mulungushi, which he claimed was led by “junkies” with the aid of dubious individuals, referred to as “bena pamunyokooo.”

Kakonde’s comments highlighted Sampa’s alleged disregard for legal and party procedures, with many agreeing that he was “reaping what he sowed.” Kakonde’s post read:

“Miles Sampa, how you hijacked from legal owners, there was a legal convention presided on by Bo Inonge Wina as per the PF constitution. However, the one at Mulungushi recently was presided upon by junkies, with the aid from bena pamunyokooo.”

Miles Sampa now faces the challenge of rebuilding his image amidst the controversy as the people rumored to have sponsored his moves have abandoned him.