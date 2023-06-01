MILES SAMPA IS A DISGRACE, WASHING DIRTY LINEN IN PUBLIC- George M’tonga

MILES SAMPA IS A DISGRACE, WASHING DIRTY LINEN IN PUBLIC

George N M’tonga writes:

Miles Sampa behavior towards other PF members is entertaining for us but certainly alarming. No matter what UPND would do to some of us, the last thing you will ever see me is put the party in jeopardy by bringing dirty laundry to the masses. Today I can be kicked out and you will never hear not a single word from me. I don’t care if I’m wronged or not.

How Miles Sampa is behaving just makes you wonder if he will behave the same way if he joined other groups. It’s not about “individualism” or rules and laws of the party. You should be able to resolve th at without taking away from your members.

That’s why I love UPND. No matter what problem you have in the party, the line of communication is open all the way to state house if you are pissed off. What we will never do in UPND is broadcast things that aim at destroying the party.

Miles Sampa is not standing up for anything. He is just destroying PF. And I love it … but would never want him close to UPND.