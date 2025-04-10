Miles Sampa is firing from all cylinders, all turbo chargers and all exhausts against President  Hichilema

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Matero MP, Miles Bwalya Sampa got his biggest bazooka for President Hakainde Hichilema and went on social-media rampage;



He posted a raft of tweets on his Facebook page;

1. “Kasongo has caused the demise of Edith Nawakwi”.

2. “HH is running a government of appointed relatives and Promax family members”.

3. “Why is he panicking campaigning at UNZA when it will be the first place he will lose?”

4. “Alikwisa Di Laiva,Aleya! Aleya!”

Yesterday Sampa camped at Ministry of Home Affairs, Registrar of Societies and Ministry of Justice to attempt to amend the record s and enforce the court victory that he is Patriotic Front President.



The State is actively delaying to effect the changes, hoping that expelled Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga obtains a stay.

I guess this is what caused Sampa to, on raging impulse, go for Chabinga’s boss!