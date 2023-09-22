MILES SAMPA IS SUSPENDED, HE CAN’T HOLD PRESSER AT SECRETARIAT – NAKACHINDA

MILES IS SUSPENDED, HE CAN’T HOLD PRESSER AT SECRETARIAT – NAKACHINDA

PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says Miles Sampa remains suspended from the former ruling party and cannot hold a press briefing at the party headquarters.

In reacting to Sampa’s notice that he would hold a press briefing at the secretariat on Lusaka’s Panganani Road this afternoon, Nakacinda said the actions would be illegal and threatened public peace, property and order.

Nakacinda has since written to the police over the matter appealing to them not to allow “criminal trespass and breakdown of public order and peace”.

In a letter to the Lusaka Commanding officer, PF expressed concern that a suspended member, who had recently committed similar breaches, was threatening to repeat the offence.

He said it had come to his attention that Sampa had circulated a Notice to hold a public meeting at the Secretariat.

Nakacinda appealed to the Police to act on the Party’s complaint.

But Sampa remains defiant says he had momentarily put off the presser because he was out of the country and would convene it on his return.

Meanwhile PF chairperson for information and publicity Emmanuel Mwamba have said it is an illegality for Miles Sampa to be referred to or quoted as the party’s interim president and Secretary General.

After storming the party offices in Lusaka, Sampa announced himself as the party’s interim president and Secretary General until convention to elect a new president was held.

Kalemba