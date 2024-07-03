MILES SAMPA IS UNSTABLE – MUMBA

MILES IS UNSTABLE – MUMBA

…. Accepts removal as opposition whip in Parliament

Kantanshi member of parliament (PF) Anthony Mumba has accepted his removal from being opposition PF whip in Parliament, while warning that Miles Sampa is unstable.

And Mafinga member of parliament (PF) Robert Chabinga, who was also relieved from his short-lived position of leader of opposition in parliament by Sampa, has responded to questions that he and others were plotting to rebel against Sampa before he pulled a quick one on them.

dailyrevelationzambia