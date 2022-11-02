Miles Sampa Launches His PF Presidential Bid

SAMPA LAUNCHES HIS PF PRESIDENTIAL BID

Matero lawmaker Miles Sampa has launched his bid to be president of the former ruling party, PF, reports Asa Manda.

Sampa is one of the Eight who have filed in nominations for the PF presidency extraordinary General Assembly due next year in March.

Launching his bid, Sampa quoted a renowned US personality Martin Luther in a Facebook post update.

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?” – Martin Luther.

Zambian Eye Political Analyst in Lusaka says Sampa enjoys support among the Youth but that may not be the case in the party where delegates to vote will come from.

“Sampa would actually pose a serious challenge to Hakainde Hichilema in 2026 if he is to led the party looking at the influence of the Youth in the elections now,” explains our Analyst comparing the Candidates.

But among the party members Sampa may not be taken serious looking at the way he left the party in 2016 to form his own which he later dissolved and went back to PF.

The battle according to our Analyst in the PF could be among the three Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile, Senior member Chishimba Kambwili and former Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya.

PF is looking for a successor to former president Edgar Lungu who would led the party to 2026 elections.

Zambian Eye