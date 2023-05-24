Miles Sampa Lives In A Cloud Cuckoo Land Full Of Hallucinations Hence Reckless Statements Likely To Put Debt Restructuring Processes In Jeopardy- Maxwell Chongu

MILES SAMPA LIVES IN A CLOUD CUCKOO LAND FULL OF HALLUCINATIONS HENCE RECKLESS STATEMENTS LIKELY TO PUT DEBT RESTRUCTURING PROCESSES IN DANGER

…President Hakainde Hichilema should be careful with misguided political elements desperately seeking for relevance….

Ichibemba chitila and i quote Amano yafuma muli fwesa yaingila muchulu “* end of quote.

Hon. Miles Sampa’s statement of saying Zambia may need to work with Taiwan seem to have been issued out of excitement without factoring in consequences which will definitely outweigh positives in our quest to access the IMF PACKAGE .

China is key to our debt restructuring program and Zambia needs China with regards to this effect, hence the statement from Mr. Sampa being hullabaloo .

We are aware of the tension between China and Taiwan the more reason Zambia and it’s political leaders should be sober when issuing political statements taking into account geo politics currently at play.

China has been a long time friend to Zambia dating back as far as the 60’s with immense contributions to the welfare of our nation and it’s citizenry.

Zambia was closed to investments despite boasting of raw materials in abundance simply because of poor road network and lack of infrastructure development but because of our warm friendship with china today we are boasting of state of art road network, hospitals, universities, airports, clinics, schools and other infrastructure milestones which has opened our country to investments.

Zambia like many other Countries has always supported and adhered to the one CHINA POLICY who is Miles Sampa from MATERO to come and change the narrative for his own political expediency.

MAXWELL CHONGU

KING COBRA