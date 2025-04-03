MILES SAMPA NEEDS HELP, WE FAILED AS A NATION ON MULYOKELA

MILES SAMPA NEEDS HELP – MELLBIN SIMANGOLWA





We failed Alex Muliokela when he needed mental health support, instead exploiting his struggles for political gain until his situation worsened.

Unfortunately, we’re witnessing a similar scenario with Miles Sampa, whose condition is deteriorating daily amidst our inaction.





A closer look at his political arguments and social media postings reveals a clear need for serious help. We have a choice: provide support or risk repeating the mistakes of the past, which posterity will judge us for.





Mellbin Simangolwa

Copperbelt Provincial Secretary – UPND