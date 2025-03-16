MILES SAMPA PLEDGES K100,000 FOR NCHANGA’S HOPEFUL MACKY 2

SAMPA PLEDGES K100,000 FOR NCHANGA’S HOPEFUL MACKY 2

By ZR Reporter

Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has pledged K100,000 for Macky 2, a renowned rapper whose real name is Macky Kaira following his announcement that he will contest the Nchanga Parliamentary Seat next year.

The “ghetto president” made the announcement yesterday in a video he posted on his Facebook Page.

His decision has received massive support from fellow musicians, politicians and young people.

And in his congratulatory message on Facebook last evening, Mr Sampa wrote “well done sonny Macky 2 for not being a chamwenso and throwing your hat early into the ring for 2026 parliamentary elections. BaYufi should emulate you and start now. Regardless of which party you will stand on, I pledge K100 pin (thousand) for you in 2026.”

