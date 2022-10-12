Miles Sampa Returns all the money that was contributed for the boy who helped rescue the 13 abducted girls

He writes :

‘RETURN TO SENDER’

So our Ubuntu Citizens Rewards programme raised K38,449 for those that may have helped the Police in rescuing the 13 girls that were abducted in Lusaka for several months by criminals.

Factoring in all that transpired last 8 days or so, We have decided to send back the money to each and everyone that contributed to the total amount.

Even the very good citizen that was Ubuntu conscious from their heart and contributed a K3, we are grateful. That’s the spirit and may we keep it that way and be there for each other in times of trouble or in times to appreciate our heroes.

All that sent us contribution are expected to receive a ‘return funds’ notice next 48 hours. If not alerted, please make contact with us so we reconcile our books.

Thank you to all and we look forward to the next together ubuntu fundraiser for the good of ordinary citizens and by citizens.

Together We Can

MBS11.10.2022