MATERO constituency PF member of parliament Miles Sampa says government should emulate Europe by installing free WiFi at markets and bus stations.
And Kanchibiya PF member of parliament Sunday Chanda says government must consider transitioning the Smart Zambia Institute into an agency because of the scope of work and mandate it carries.
Meanwhile, Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati says government is working to introduce a national electronic identification number, stating that this will help citizens to remotely access government services.
why are you so in ❤ with free wifi, the last time I heard from you, you had promised to give this facility to the people of Lusaka during the tenure of your being mayor, then when you were asked why you failed to fulfill you mumbled that even on the last day of your being mayor that would be fulfilled but that was never done, now you are shifting the burden of your promise to government, find something else to talk about besides bwana Miles, of late each time you talk you sound off grid I don’t know why?
What is with this guy and Wi-Fi ,is it the first time for him to have used wifi.
If you were to vote for him as president his agenda would be to roll out wifi to the remotest parts of the country at the expence of schools ,drugs etc
He is after WiFi the way a kid would be after Candy.