Miles Sampa Says Hichilema’s Wamuyaya Constitution Ammendments Will Fall



He writes:



Just like NGOCC in 2011, Bill 10 in 2020, the UPND’s 2025 “ HH Wamuyaya” Constitution Amendments will also fail lamentably.





*Mathematical Proof*

1) Total number of MPs: 164

(156 elected & 8 Nominated)

2) 2/3 Majority of MPs : 112 MPs Vote required to open the Constitution of Zambia for Amendments.



3) *UPND* 84 MPs

4) *Independent* MPs sold themselves to UPND: 6



5) *PF* MPs sold themselves to UPND: 7

6) Total MPs Pro HH Wamuyaya amendments: 97



7) Shortfall : 15 MPs

8 ) It follows therefore that : ‘Bill 11’ Ikaluka Nayo (Fail)



MBS27.03.2025