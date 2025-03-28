Miles Sampa Says Hichilema’s Wamuyaya Constitution Ammendments Will Fall
He writes:
Just like NGOCC in 2011, Bill 10 in 2020, the UPND’s 2025 “ HH Wamuyaya” Constitution Amendments will also fail lamentably.
*Mathematical Proof*
1) Total number of MPs: 164
(156 elected & 8 Nominated)
2) 2/3 Majority of MPs : 112 MPs Vote required to open the Constitution of Zambia for Amendments.
3) *UPND* 84 MPs
4) *Independent* MPs sold themselves to UPND: 6
5) *PF* MPs sold themselves to UPND: 7
6) Total MPs Pro HH Wamuyaya amendments: 97
7) Shortfall : 15 MPs
8 ) It follows therefore that : ‘Bill 11’ Ikaluka Nayo (Fail)
MBS27.03.2025
If we fail to improve our constitution, then we are telling our Army to take over because civilians would have failed. We need an improved constitution to avoid the Sudan situation where where the defense forces are pitting at each other. MPs amend the constitution to form Government in the shorted time after the elections other wise, you will be yourself to blame.
Miles’s submission is sensiless and irresponsible.We must not talk about how the constitution amendments will pass or fail, we must discuss the need or importance of proposals to amend.Then we look at suggested or highlighted clauses to be amended.This may be discussed in different forums or radios or television stations.The road map we are given is a guide up to finality to the amendments of the constitution.Miles must not tell us that this will fail.Here is the suggestion that a child is a person of 17 years and below, is it making a sad reading.An adult is a person who is 19 and above, this still does not make any appealing to Miles.We need to debate to agree or disagree, the majority will have to carry the day.And these proposals have to be looked at critically and debated deligently up to the end and conclusively.Why do people want to shy away and throw everything out.The constitution is a national document and those who don’t want to participate must just shutup.
I used to think he had some grey matter to be president, however now I believe that Lungu was the option between the two. Sampa is not fit to even be in parliament. He is one of the most useless people to be in any leadership role.
In fact Mr Miles Sampa has never impressed me. He has no mature contributions most times if not all times. Given time to speak he struggles to speak sense. At times I wonder what makes him a talk! Wisdom yeve alibe. Just check him critically.
why rush to improve the constitution? for 3 years we were happy with an unimproved constitution, and suddenly, ho elections are coming let us improve?