MILES SAMPA SAYS UMUNGULU BY AFRICAN LEADERS MAKES THEM TREATED LIKE THAT
African Presidents allocated a ‘kusogolo’ bus at the Queen’s funeral. They look like those that come from Kumunzi for Isambo lyanfwa. Why they even went. Umungulu😁.
It would have even been more embarrassing had President HH gone. On this one he has come out clean.
The pic tells a lot on the status that THEY put on us Africans.
(Anyway our hoods were well represented by that young Lusaka comedian that cried hysterically in London😊)
There is nothing wrong with African leaders sharing the same bus. In fact, leaders from the west also shared buses. This gathering on the bus should be celebrated. Let these chaps discuss things they can never discuss because of unnecessary protocols in their countries. London transport is not like Lusaka. Even for security purposes, it was good they all travelled together.
This does not explain why Hakainde did not attend. I can’t see how going to order more vaseline from USA is better than attending a funeral.
In fact, MPs should start using buses to go to parliament so tax payers money is saved.
Mile Sampa uli mututu.