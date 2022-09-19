MILES SAMPA SAYS UMUNGULU BY AFRICAN LEADERS MAKES THEM TREATED LIKE THAT

African Presidents allocated a ‘kusogolo’ bus at the Queen’s funeral. They look like those that come from Kumunzi for Isambo lyanfwa. Why they even went. Umungulu😁.

It would have even been more embarrassing had President HH gone. On this one he has come out clean.

The pic tells a lot on the status that THEY put on us Africans.

(Anyway our hoods were well represented by that young Lusaka comedian that cried hysterically in London😊)