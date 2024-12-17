MILES SAMPA TAKES ILLEGAL SALE OF MOPANI TO COURT



Miles Sampa wrote;



As stated last week, this morning we have sued in Constitution Court the Minister of Mines Paul Kabuswe ( through the Artoney General) for selling Mopani Copper (public asset) to Delta international (private company) of Dubai without obtaining approval from Parliament as per requirement of article 210 of the Constitution of Zambia.



We verily believe the transaction is illegal and contravenes the Zambian Constitution. We have asked the ConCourt to reverse the transaction and return the Mine back to the people of Zambia.

MBS16.12.2024