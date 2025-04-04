MILES SAMPA TAKES LEWIS MOSHO TO LAZ

We wish to bring to your attention that on 28″ March, 2025 Lewis Nathan Advocates did attend before the High Court for Zambia in the matter between Humphrey Mwape Musonda v Reuben Kamanga and Sports Council of Zambia – 2025/HP/0430.



The said appearance by the said firm led to the grant of an Ex Parte Injunction which halted the

holding of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Annual General Conference (AGM).

It has since come to light through a video recorded by the supposed Plaintiff, Humphrey Mwape Musonda, that he has never at any point engaged Lewis Nathan Advocates to represent him in any court proceedings.



Further the purported Plaintiff candidly In all the cases above it is our position that Lewis Nathan Advocates have acted not in pursuance of legitimate causes of action, but merely to interfere with the administration

of the affairs of FAZ, and to hold its leadership at ransom.



Such action has adversely affected our football club as we have been unable to participate in the affairs.



We are of the firm view the actions and conduct of Lewis Nathan Advocates is directly contrary to the provisions of Rule 16(3) of the Legal Practitioners Practice Rules S.1. 51 of 2022 which state:



“A practitioner shall not offer services without instructions from a client.’