MILES SAMPA TAKES MATTER TO COURT….SUES PF LEADERS FOR CONTEMPT
He wrote…
Enough of Cho Chise (back and fourth). Will leave it in the hands of His Lordship High Court Judge Timothy Katenekwa to adjudicate with this contempt of courts applications on those masquerading on positions they don’t legally hold and don’t want the extra ordinary general conference for elections to take place. They act as more powerful than the Courts & so today taken matter back to the same Court for repeated Contempt.
Zikomo 🙏🏾
A person who doesn’t know what he wants in life. This man is not just a nuisance…but a bore.
Just expel this useless man from PF. It’s not the Convention he wants… Even when
the PF goes for the Convention, he will dispute everything.
This court process he has started is meant to prevent his imminent expulsion from the Party…
The acting President must ensure that he is not only expelled from the party , but also criminally prosecuted for malicious damage to property. You now hold all the aces.
And once he has a criminal record, he will never ever show his face in Politics except as a Praise Thug for his sponsors.
You slug head it seem you don’t believe in democracy and you are not different from your fellow pf criminals you are supporting… Miles Samoa is simply fighting for a right thing
Raphael Nakacinda.
Kabiyeni ku convention
Ala Fimo waibwelamo
When sanity speaks the noise makers will be silenced into submission. Sometimes just following the law is the smartest thing to do. Especially when dealing with crafty people.
A face to face collision with brutal facts backed by the law can be very devastating. With the broken bridges facing this team it’s appears the bear minimum requirements are evitable. Convention is ringing in the air.
It is time to put on the gloves and have a clean fight… We are watching this unfolding event with keen interest….