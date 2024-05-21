MILES SAMPA TO ERASE MOST PF MPS FROM 2026 BALLOT BOX

SAMPA TO ERASE MOST PF MPS FROM 2026 BALLOT BOX

MATERO Member of Parliament, Miles Sampa, says he is not going to adopt most of the current Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament (MPs) in the 2026 general elections because very few are working for the people.

He singled out Luposohi MP, Emmanuel Musonda, accusing him of never stepping foot in his constituency in a long time.

According to Mr Sampa, not adopting such people will not be a problem.

Mr Sampa, however, commended Mandevu MP, Christopher Shakafufwwa for being amongst the few PF MPs that were focused on delivered development for their people.

He also boasted that his name will be on the ballot paper as PF presidential candidate and not former President, Edgar Lungu, even if presidential elections were to be held today