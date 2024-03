MILES SAMPA TO PURSUE CONTEMPT OF COURT PROCEEDINGS AGAINST AMB. MWAMBA

Miles Sampa has submitted a request to his lawyers to threaten and pursue Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba with contempt of court.

Amb. Mwamba hosted Victor Kapungwe( Mr. Ground) and Justin Chama(Chama Amelika) on the Conversation Podcast who discussed the conference which they alleged was totally illegal and they called on the Patriotic Front and its Central Committee to hold a legitimate Extra-Ordinary General Conference.