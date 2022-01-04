MILES SAMPA TO REPORT PREVIOUS MP FOR CDF MISAPPROPRIATION

Miles Sampa, Wrote:

So these wooden book shelves installed in one of the existing office rooms in Matero cost the 2018 CDF K110,000.

They called this project ‘Resource Centre’ and not sure for what seeing there is a public library a stone throw away.

After my forensic audit today of recent various Matero CDF projects, I will be reporting my concerns to relevant authorities. The MP may have recommended the project but there seems to be some CDF abusers in the current implementation procedures .

It shall not happen in Matero hereon.

Miles E.B.Sampa

Matero MP & Apnac Chairman

03.01.21