Matero PF MP Miles Sampa visits former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri and the former president’s barber Shebby Chilekwa in Mongu
Phiri and Chilekwa were this year charged with the murder of a UPND member in Kaoma
He writes…
Today escorted by my wife and daughter were in Mongu, Western Province.
We grateful to the Mongu Prison officers for allowing us to visit the PF former deputy SG Mrs Mumbi Phiri.
We were also allowed to the male section to visit Shebby Chilekwa the personal barber-man to the former PF and republican President ECL.
They have both been accused of murder and been in detention without trial for over 6 months. They are not even on the cause list (prison schedule to courts) for the entire month of August.
In my past and current work interactions, I know for a fact that all Heads of the 3 arms of Government have empathy for human and more so female.
May justice for Mumbi Phiri (and all others in similar circumstances) not only prevail, but be seen to prevail.
you are right, let justice not only prevail, but be seen to be done for Ruth Mbundu ba Sampa please how many years did you kill her but no justice?
I have never been a fan of Mumbi Phiri. She had a foul mouth. But i feel her party has not been very supportive. Thanks Hon. Miles Sampa for thinking of her. Eer is your wife spitting now?
Kulibonesha taa, how many times did you visit Mwaliteta in a year of his incarceration? How many times did you visit HH during his 127 days? Some one was openly saying that the 127 days were not enough, next time when we arrest him, we shall make sure he rots and dies there. So, are you not just showing your hypocrisy? We are all equal before God and God is not a respecter of persons.
Khani uko.