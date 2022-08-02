Matero PF MP Miles Sampa visits former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri and the former president’s barber Shebby Chilekwa in Mongu

Phiri and Chilekwa were this year charged with the murder of a UPND member in Kaoma

Today escorted by my wife and daughter were in Mongu, Western Province.

We grateful to the Mongu Prison officers for allowing us to visit the PF former deputy SG Mrs Mumbi Phiri.

We were also allowed to the male section to visit Shebby Chilekwa the personal barber-man to the former PF and republican President ECL.

They have both been accused of murder and been in detention without trial for over 6 months. They are not even on the cause list (prison schedule to courts) for the entire month of August.

In my past and current work interactions, I know for a fact that all Heads of the 3 arms of Government have empathy for human and more so female.

May justice for Mumbi Phiri (and all others in similar circumstances) not only prevail, but be seen to prevail.