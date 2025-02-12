Miles Sampa vows to restore former Presidents on Kwacha notes!



Matero Member of Parliament and Patriotic Front faction leader, Miles Sampa, has pledged that his party will reinstate the portraits of all former Zambian Presidents, including current President Hakainde Hichilema (HH), on the country’s currency if PF returns to power.



In a statement shared on his Facebook page , Sampa criticized the absence of past Presidents on Kwacha notes, describing it as a lack of recognition for Zambia’s former leaders.

“Only in Zambia are former Presidents ignored on currency notes as if they were not the country’s heroes once upon a time,” Sampa stated.



He assured that a future PF government would restore all former Presidents’ images on the Kwacha, emphasizing the need to honour past leaders who played significant roles in Zambia’s history.



Sampa’s remarks have sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting the idea as a way of preserving national heritage, while others argue that currency design should focus on national symbols rather than individual leaders.



©️@Zambian Trend