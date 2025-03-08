Miles sampa was requesting me to be a witness for him in a matter where he has sued me- Hon. Paul Kabuswe 

Mines Minister Hon. Paul CC Kabuswe writes….



I would like to clarify the misinformation created by Miles Sampa that I have refused to avail documents to the court which documents are pubic.

First of all, as you are aware the matter is subjudice, therefore, I will just speak on the matter broadly least am cited for contempt.





• The first point being, Courts have got a procedure of doing things, if then a particular procedure is not followed, such a procedure can be challenged;



• Secondly, government works as a system. As you are aware, the office of the Attorney-General is a Constitutional office, and before anything is done, legal advise is aways sought. Sound legal advise was provided in the subject matter;





• Being a law-abiding citizen, and being in a government that respects the law, I will not delve into the substantive matters that are before Court. I for one will not sink so low as to litigate on social media in a matter that is already in Court; and



• And if at all the Court do order that whatever documentation be presented, at such a time, the same shall be availed to the Courts.





I for one, am glad the matter is in Court, so that the Court can pronounce itself on the issue which has been ably explained.





Miles sampa was requesting me to be a witness for him in a matter where he has sued me and the attorney general. It’s like helping him to convict me and I have said NO. He has sued so let him produce evidence and I will produce mine when my day in court comes. So it is incorrect and malicious to say Kabuswe has refused to produce public documents! We are a transparent Government and we have nothing to hide.



Hon. Paul CC Kabuswe MP

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development