MILES SAMPA WITHDRAWS CASE AGAINST PF

MILES SAMPA WITHDRAWS CASE AGAINST REGISTRAR OF SOCITIES, AGAINST PF

Lusaka-Friday,4th August 2023

Matero MP, Hon. Miles Sampa has withdrawn a case in which he had sued the Registrar of Societies to compel the Patriotic Front to hold its Extra-Ordinary General Conference to allegedly replace its President as the incumbent.

Recently, the High Court accepted to join the PF Members of the Central Committee and Members of Parliament to be joined to the case.

Sampa has voluntarily withdrawn the case.

However in another case, Sampa also sued Acting President, Hon Given Lubinda and Acting Secretary General, Hon. Nixon Chilangwa to contest his suspension and to allege that they held the positions illegally.

Sampa is yet to withdraw this case.