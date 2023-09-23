Miles Sampa’s Challenge to Edgar Lungu Over “Alebwelelapo” Project Escalates Tensions In PF

The political landscape in Zambia continues to be marked by dramatic twists and turns as former Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa, issued a direct challenge to former President Edgar Lungu, urging him to reconsider his “Alebwelelapo” project.

Sampa’s provocative question, “What are you going to do that you didn’t do in seven years?” has added another layer of complexity to the ongoing political saga.

Miles Sampa publicly challenged Edgar Lungu’s “Alebwelelapo” project, raising questions about its objectives and feasibility.

In response earlier in the week the Patriotic Front (PF) in Matero Constituency and the 5 PF councillors in the area petitioned the Central Committee to expel Matero member of Parliament Miles Sampa from the party.

Speaking at the PF Secretariat on Wednesday some of the speakers denounced the Matero law maker as being a non entity in politics.The function was also attended by former PF General secretary Davis Mwila and newly appointed PF (GS) Raphael Nakachinda members of the central committee and party structures.

The UPND has challenged PF to expel Miles Sampa to facilitate a by elections. However, under the new constitution, an expelled MP becomes independent MP without the need for the costly by elections. Unless he is convicted, all MPs are entitled to a full term or until the next general elections.