“MILES SAMPA’S DAMAGE CONTROL: A CASE OF TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE?”

“SAMPA’S DAMAGE CONTROL: A CASE OF TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE?”



By Timmy



Sampa’s recent article condemning tribalism and Francis Kapwepwe (Why Me) is a clear attempt at damage control. However, it’s hard to take his words seriously when considering his past actions.





Sampa’s association with Why Me, who has been promoting tribalism and insulting the Tonga people, raises questions about his sincerity. His claim that he wanted to meet Why Me to offer emotional and moral support, but never got the chance, seems like a weak excuse.





Moreover, Sampa’s condemnation of tribalism rings hollow when considering his own party’s (PF) history of promoting tribalism. His marriage to a Tonga woman doesn’t excuse his party’s actions, and it’s surprising that he praises Why Me as a freedom fighter despite his tribalistic rhetoric.





It’s also worth noting that Sampa’s article comes across as an attempt to distance himself from Why Me’s actions, while still trying to maintain a connection with him. This is evident in his statement that he had hoped to meet Why Me in person after his incarceration, but was unable to do so.





Furthermore, Sampa’s criticism of Why Me’s actions seems selective, as he fails to mention the harm caused by Why Me’s insults towards the Tonga people and President Hakainde Hichilema.





In conclusion, Sampa’s article comes across as a half-hearted attempt to condemn tribalism, while still trying to maintain connections with those who promote it. Zambians deserve better than empty words and damage control. We need leaders who will stand up against tribalism and promote unity, not those who will only speak out when it’s convenient.





What do you think about Sampa’s article? Share your thoughts, and let’s keep the conversation going!



WAGON MEDIA