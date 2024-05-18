MILES SAMPA’S PF HAS NO AUTHORITY TO EXPEL US, KASANDWE, MALESSIANAH TELL COURT

By Correspondent

PF Members of Parliament who have dragged Miles Sampa to court have argued before the Constitutional Court that faction Secretary-General, Morgan Ng’ona, has no power to expel members from the party.

Bangweulu lawmaker Anthony Kasandwe and Milanzis’ Malesiana Chibwe Phiri, argue that Ng’ona lacked the authority to expel members due to the illegitimacy of the extraordinary general conference that elected Miles Sampa as party president.

Kasandwe and Phiri denied claims of resigning from the party, as suggested by Ng’ona.

They contested Ng’ona’s assertion that refusal to accept salary deductions equated to resignation, emphasizing that neither the party constitution, regulations, nor the Republican constitution mandated such payments.

The lawmarkers say the purported extraordinary general conference conducted by Sampa and Ng’ona as illegitimate and in violation of the PF constitution.

They stated that Sampa’s lack of legal standing to appoint Ng’ona as Secretary-General due to his dubious election as PF president.

Furthermore, the petitioners insisted that resignation from the party and the MP office should be done through written notice, as outlined in both the Republican constitution and the PF constitution.

They contested informing the Speaker of the National Assembly, stating that it was solely wrong to declare their seats vacant, which they deemed illegal and unconstitutional since they had not formally resigned from either the party or the MP’s office.

Kasandwe and Phiri contested their purported expulsion and sought relief from the Constitutional Court, including the quashing of the alleged expulsion from the party.