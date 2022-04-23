THE UPND government should act professionally on serious national matters, Patriotic Front national mobilisation chairperson, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, has said.

Mr Mwamba said a government which was on the right direction in running the affairs of government can be seen from the way it handles serious national matters.

In an interview, Mr Mwamba said drama has unnecessarily escalated on a serious matter which involves the former Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator, Mr Milingo Lungu which was supposed be handled professionally.

Mr Mwamba said Zambians can now see for themselves what kind of a party they voted for.

“Milingo Lungu cannot mention names of State House officials if he didn’t meet them.

He knows too well that it is a serious case to do so. Because he met and negotiated, that is why he has mentioned them.

“The public wouldn’t have known whatever they negotiated if they handled this professionally but because we have wrong people they are now embarrassing themselves to the public,” Mr Mwamba said.

He urged Zambians to draw lessons from this and never make similar mistakes when electing leaders.

Mr Mwamba said the country cannot develop when it has leaders who have shown lack of seriousness on national matters.- Daily Nation