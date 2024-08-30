Millers cry foul over aflatoxin blame by Mtolo



IT is unfair for government to blame the millers over the aflatoxins found in some mealie brands when investigations to interrogate what happened are still active, the Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has said.



Andrew Chintala, the MAZ president said it was not fair for government to place the blame on the millers on the aflatoxin when they had not imported maize from any country.



Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo Phiri recently attributed the aflatoxins found in some mealie meal brands to some millers not buying maize which has the recommended moisture content from local farmers.



But Mr. Chintala has stressed that it is not accurate for the government to blame the millers when it is aware that investigations are still underway to interrogate what could have happened to the mealie meal that was found with aflatoxins.