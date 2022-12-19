Millions Vote For Elon Musk Stepping Down As Twitter Boss

Millions of Twitter users have voted for the owner of social media platform, Elon Musk, to step down as the Chief Executive Officer.

Musk had put up a poll on Monday, asking if he should step down and gave yes and no options.

He tweeted, “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

The results are in. 57.5 per cent of the 17,502,391 votes recorded in the poll were yes, meaning he should step down.

Meanwhile, 42.5 per cent preferred that he stays at the helm of affairs at the company.