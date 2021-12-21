INFAMOUS SKIN BLEACHING ADVOCATE MILLY BEAUTY ARRESTED FOR ILLEGAL SALE OF MEDICINE

SOCIALITE Mirriam Namusokwe popularly known as Milly Beauty has been arrested by a combined team of Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) and Police.

The 40 year old has been picked alongside two others aged 32 and 25 for selling a Multi Purpose Juice that claims to cure all sorts of life threatening diseases including heart failure and diabetes.

ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer Christabel Iliamupu has confirmed the arrest of the trio who reside in Chamba Valley.

She says the three have been jointly charged for placement of medicines on the market without ZAMRA approval.

Mrs. Iliamupu has named the other two as Asron Mando and Henry Banda.